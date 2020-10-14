https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-wear-mask-i-have-no-problem-it?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he’s “all for” people wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Savannah Guthrie, the moderator of the NBC News town hall, asked Trump why he didn’t verbally ask his supporters to put on masks at his recent campaign rally. She noted that experts at the University of Washington recommend wearing masks as a step that saves lives.

“I’m all for it. I never said don’t wear them,” Trump, who has recovered from COVID-19, replied. “We’re on the same side. I say, ‘wear the mask’. I’m fine with it. We’re on the same side.”

Trump said that Dr. Anthony Fauci didn’t recommend wearing masks earlier in the pandemic but changed his recommendation to favor masks. He noted that Dr. Scott Atlas, one of his medical advisors, has casted some doubt on the effectiveness of masks.

“Dr. Fauci said don’t wear a mask, right?” Trump said.

The moderator pointed out that Fauci’s position on masks evolved.

