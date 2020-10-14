https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-we-will-always-protect-people-pre-existing-conditions-obamacare?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump said Thursday in his televised town hall that people with pre-existing conditions will be “protected” in any health insurance plan that replaces Obamacare if the Supreme Court invalidates the law’s individual mandate in November.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the California v. Texas case after the November 3 election.

“We will always protect with people with pre-existing conditions,” he said on Thursday during an NBC event.

“We are running the remnants of whatever is left [from Obamacare] much better than the previous administration, which ran it very badly. We would like to have new health care, much better and much less expensive,” he added.

If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the plaintiffs in California v. Texas, Trump said he would work with Congress on a better healthcare reform bill that results in lower health care costs for Americans.

“We will protect people with pre-existing conditions,” he said.

