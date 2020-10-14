https://grabien.com/story.php?id=310119

RUSH EXCERPT:

CARLSON: “Most of us never imagined it could happen in this country and today did happen. A major American newspaper published a story apparently an entirely accurate story about a presidential candidate. The tech monopolies that control American media feared the story might hurt that candidate whom they favor. So three weeks before a national election, they shut the whole thing down. They prevented the public from reading the news. They didn’t apologize for doing this. They didn’t bother to make up a reasonable sounding justification for it. They just did it, exactly as the Chinese government does. These are monopolies. They have all the power. You have none. They don’t have to care what you think and they don’t. This was mass censorship on a scale that America has never experienced in 245 years.”

