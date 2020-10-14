https://thehill.com/policy/technology/521128-twitter-ceo-calls-blocking-new-york-post-article-without-explanation

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Wednesday that it was “unacceptable” for the social media platform to block users from linking to a New York Post article without context explanation for the decision.

“Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable,” Dorsey tweeted Wednesday.

Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable. https://t.co/v55vDVVlgt — jack (@jack) October 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Twitter CEO linked to a thread by Twitter’s safety team further clarifying the decision. Twitter said the article, which purports to reproduce the contents of a laptop belonging to Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump makes appeal to suburban women at rally: ‘Will you please like me?’ Pro-Trump campaign ad uses stock footage from Russia, Belarus Harris raises alarm on abortion rights while grilling Barrett MORE’s son Hunter, violated its rules on publishing personal information.

The thread also said the materials violated its prohibition on publication of hacked materials.

“Commentary on or discussion about hacked materials, such as articles that cover them but do not include or link to the materials themselves, aren’t a violation of this policy,” the thread stated. “Our policy only covers links to or images of hacked material themselves.”

Commentary on or discussion about hacked materials, such as articles that cover them but do not include or link to the materials themselves, aren’t a violation of this policy. Our policy only covers links to or images of hacked material themselves. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook, which has historically been less likely to remove material from the platform than Twitter, also said Wednesday it would “reduc[e] distribution” of the article until it could be independently verified.

The Post claimed in the article that Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSacha Baron Cohen joins Twitter as Borat to mock Trump Sunday shows preview: Trump, top Republicans recover from COVID-19; stimulus bill remains in limbo Giuliani says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine despite testing negative for COVID-19 MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpLabor secretary’s wife tests positive for COVID-19 Russia shuts down Trump admin’s last-minute push to strike nuclear arms deal before election Trump makes appeal to suburban women at rally: ‘Will you please like me?’ MORE’s personal attorney, gave the materials to the tabloid. The article claims the emails, which have not been independently verified, show Ukrainian executive Vadym Pozharskyi asking Hunter Biden to arrange a meeting with his father.

The Biden campaign has denied the meeting was on any official schedules. The Post published screenshots of the alleged emails rather than metadata.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

