https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/twitter-ceo-says-handling-of-blocked-post-article-was-unacceptable/

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it was “unacceptable” that the social media giant blocked users from sharing a Post exposé about Hunter Biden’s emails without providing a clear message as to why it was taking the action.

Dorsey released his statement in a tweet Wednesday night — hours after a number of high-profile Republicans, including Sen. Josh Hawley, blasted the social media giant for blocking the stories from being shared on the platform.

“Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable,” Dorsey wrote in the tweet.

Twitter blocked users from sharing an article that indicated Hunter Biden introduced his father Joe to a Ukranian businessman — charging that “hacked materials” were used in the story.

The company also locked the Post’s main Twitter account, which is still inactive, hours after it went dark Wednesday afternoon.

Social media giant Facebook also said it would limit the spread of the article, pending a review by independent fact checkers.

Incensed by the move, Sen. Hawley sent letters to both companies, demanding answers as to why the platforms “censored” the stories.

“@Twitter @jack this is not nearly good enough. In fact, it’s a joke. It’s downright insulting. I will ask you – and @Facebook– to give an explanation UNDER OATH to the Senate subcommittee I chair. These are potential violations of election law, and that’s a crime,” he wrote in a tweet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

