Twitter locked the account of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday, after she cited a New York Post story about Hunter Biden that the platform is working desperately to ban after it was published earlier in the day.

What are the details?

The New York Post published an exclusive story titled “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian business to VP dad,” reporting that “Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”

Within hours, Facebook suppressed the story on its platform, and Twitter completely locked the accounts of users who attempted to share the piece — including the New York Post’s primary Twitter account.

The Post reported on all of the censorship following its story, too, including the notification to Ms. McEnany’s account, which let her know her that she “violated our rules against distribution of hacked material.”

Twitter explained, “We don’t permit the use of our services to directly distribute content obtained through hacking that contains private information, may put people in physical harm or danger, or contains trade secrets.”

The tweet for which McEnany was purportedly locked out read, “**NEW** Email from Ukrainian executive to Hunter Biden asks Hunter to ‘use his influence’ on behalf of the firm paying him $50k/mo in email with subject ‘urgent issue’ obtained by @nypost Father @JoeBiden was in charge of Ukraine relations at time!!”

She allegedly included a link to The Post’s story.

Politico reported:

The Post story included a screenshot of what the paper said was a 2015 email from Burisma adviser Vadym Pozharskyi to Hunter Biden, thanking him for “the opportunity to meet your father.” But the email doesn’t indicate whether Pozharskyi was describing a meeting that had already occurred or one intended to occur in the future. Nevertheless, the Post reported that the existence of such a meeting undercut Biden’s long-held assertions that he had no involvement with his son’s business dealings.

Biden’s campaign said in a statement, “We have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”

However, Politico added that “Biden’s campaign would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with Pozharskyi, which wouldn’t appear on Biden’s official schedule. But they said any encounter would have been cursory. Pozharskyi did not respond to a request for comment.”

