Far-left Twitter suspended the accounts of news organizations, top U.S. officials, reporters, and celebrities for sharing a bombshell story from the New York Post that alleged that Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden met with an executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that his son, Hunter Biden, worked at while Joe Biden served in the Obama administration.

Twitter’s interference in the election comes despite the fact that Politico reported that the Biden campaign “would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with” the executive at Burisma.

Twitter responded to the explosive story by suspending the Twitter accounts of the New York Post, officials in the Trump administration, reporters, and celebrities.

“The Post’s primary Twitter account (@nypost) has also been locked because the Hunter Biden stories violate its rules against ‘distribution of hacked material,’ per email we received from Twitter,” New York Post business reporter Noah Manskar tweeted. “Twitter says this was done because of the lack of authoritative reporting on where the materials in our Biden story originated. Per the story, the emails came off a copy of a hard drive obtained by Rudy Giuliani; original hard drive was left at a Delaware computer repair shop.”

Twitter says this was done because of the lack of authoritative reporting on where the materials in our Biden story originated. Per the story, the emails came off a copy of a hard drive obtained by Rudy Giuliani; original hard drive was left at a Delaware computer repair shop https://t.co/2SoCUJ7gkr — Noah Manskar (@noahmanskar) October 14, 2020

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe posted a screenshot from an email that James Woods received that purported to show that Woods was suspended for tweeting: “Sorry you have to read it this way. Twitter is censoring any facts that expose the Biden corruption scams.”

The Trump campaign’s War Room account tweeted out a screenshot from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany showing that Twitter had suspended her for tweeting out the article.

BREAKING: Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like. pic.twitter.com/eR8HhkgqVY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2020

The Daily Caller tweeted out a screenshot showing that Twitter suspended the account of investigative reporter Andrew Kerr for tweeting out a “screenshot from the NY Post story disputing the possibility of the Hunter Biden emails being a hack.”

Twitter has locked the account of our reporter @AndrewKerrNC for tweeting a screenshot from the NY Post story disputing the possibility of the Hunter Biden emails being a hack pic.twitter.com/HwFoFoZnIp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 15, 2020

