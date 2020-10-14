https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/u-s-destroyer-crosses-taiwan-strait-risking-chinese-anger/

(AFP) — A US battleship crossed the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the US Navy said, risking angering China, which claims sovereignty over the maritime thoroughfare.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Barry conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit Oct 14 (local time) in accordance with international law,” Seventh Fleet spokeswoman Reann Mommsen said in a statement.

“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” she added.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

