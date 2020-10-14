https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/watch-election-hijacking-how-the-left-is-ensuring-your-vote-doesnt-count

Democrats are freaked out about Amy Coney Barrett joining the Supreme Court. But don’t let their fretting fool you, because as Glenn Beck reveals, the Left is doing just fine in the federal and state courts. In fact, the Left is thriving.

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT, Glenn shows how Democrats successfully created chaos with their massive push for mail-in voting. Now they’re working overtime to change voting rules across the nation, taking advantage of friendly courts and judges to legislate from the bench. It’s all about election insurance, tweaking the state voting systems to make Joe Biden’s path to victory easier – including, in many states, rigging the ballot.

While Big Tech, Democrats, and the media insist mail-in voting is trustworthy and there’s nothing to see here, Glenn exposes how mail-in voting is already going off the rails in many states and uncovers the left-wing forces behind the massive litigation war being waged by Democrats to permanently change the way you vote.

