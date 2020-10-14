https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/were-making-history-here-today/

To all of the Lindsey haters and hopers…

When are you guys going to realize what the republican party IS vs what you WiSH the republican party was. This is the party that has spent the last 4 years stopping Trumps policies dead in their tracks.

Lindsey isn’t a RINO… Neither was McCain, or is McConnell or any of the others…. Their just your average run of the mill Republicans.

Stop supporting the GOP, it’s the DNC². They do the same things but say something different in front of a microphone.

Conservatives do not have an actual party!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

