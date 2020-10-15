https://www.foxnews.com/politics/live-updates-amy-coney-barrett-hearings

Judge Amy Coney Barrett faces her third day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Thursday

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats tried to press her on her admiration of the deceased Justice Antonin Scalia, and suggested that she would use him as a guide on future cases.

“I hope that you aren’t suggesting that I don’t have my own mind,” Barrett said, “or that I couldn’t think independently or that I would just decide like, ‘Let me see what Justice Scalia has said about this in the past.’

“I assure you I have my own mind.”

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

