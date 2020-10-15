https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/alabama-head-coach-nick-saban-tests-positive-for-covid-19-lsu-florida-postponed/

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, 68, has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of this week’s game against the University of Georgia:

As The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach mentions here, Sabana and Alabama were one of the programs people thought were doing things correctly:

Alabama’s opponent last week, Ole Miss, is also dealing with Covid-19 infections:

Saban thinks he was exposed on the trip:

Saban’s positive test comes after the cancelation of the LSU-Florida game on Saturday due to an outbreak among the Gators’ players:

As of last count, 19 players and staffers tested positive at Florida:

The Vanderbilt-Missouri game was also postponed:

