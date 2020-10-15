https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/alabama-head-coach-nick-saban-tests-positive-for-covid-19-lsu-florida-postponed/
University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, 68, has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of this week’s game against the University of Georgia:
As The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach mentions here, Sabana and Alabama were one of the programs people thought were doing things correctly:
“This is absolutely a wakeup call for anyone who felt like sports returning was a sense of normalcy and the virus wasn’t that big of a deal.”
Our @NicoleAuerbach joined CNN’s @JohnBerman to talk about the big-picture implications of Nick Saban’s positive COVID test.
🎥 @NewDay pic.twitter.com/E6oPkHIz3i
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 15, 2020
Alabama’s opponent last week, Ole Miss, is also dealing with Covid-19 infections:
Ole Miss is dealing with a COVID outbreak, per Lane Kiffin.
“We’re just trying to manage it the best we can.”
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 14, 2020
Saban thinks he was exposed on the trip:
Saban speculates that traveling to Ole Miss last weekend exposed him to COVID.
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 14, 2020
Saban’s positive test comes after the cancelation of the LSU-Florida game on Saturday due to an outbreak among the Gators’ players:
NEWS: The LSU at Florida FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Florida FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 14, 2020
As of last count, 19 players and staffers tested positive at Florida:
The Vanderbilt-Missouri game was also postponed:
Hasn’t been a good week for the SEC. In the last three days:
— Two games, LSU-Florida and Vanderbilt-Missouri, have been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
— Nick Saban and Alabama AD Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID.
— Ole Miss has been dealing with a COVID outbreak.
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 14, 2020
