University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, 68, has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of this week’s game against the University of Georgia:

Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19. No. 2 Alabama plays No. 3 Georgia Saturday night. https://t.co/E8YzZpYRvl — ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2020

As The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach mentions here, Sabana and Alabama were one of the programs people thought were doing things correctly:

“This is absolutely a wakeup call for anyone who felt like sports returning was a sense of normalcy and the virus wasn’t that big of a deal.” Our @NicoleAuerbach joined CNN’s @JohnBerman to talk about the big-picture implications of Nick Saban’s positive COVID test. 🎥 @NewDay pic.twitter.com/E6oPkHIz3i — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 15, 2020

Alabama’s opponent last week, Ole Miss, is also dealing with Covid-19 infections:

Ole Miss is dealing with a COVID outbreak, per Lane Kiffin. “We’re just trying to manage it the best we can.” — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 14, 2020

Saban thinks he was exposed on the trip:

Saban speculates that traveling to Ole Miss last weekend exposed him to COVID. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 14, 2020

Saban’s positive test comes after the cancelation of the LSU-Florida game on Saturday due to an outbreak among the Gators’ players:

NEWS: The LSU at Florida FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Florida FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 14, 2020

As of last count, 19 players and staffers tested positive at Florida:

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday’s game against Georgia. The news comes hours after #LSU‘s game against Florida was postponed following 19 positive tests for the Gators, including two assistant coaches.https://t.co/7V22KhtSoY pic.twitter.com/MHlusqhEXm — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) October 14, 2020

The Vanderbilt-Missouri game was also postponed:

Hasn’t been a good week for the SEC. In the last three days: — Two games, LSU-Florida and Vanderbilt-Missouri, have been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

— Nick Saban and Alabama AD Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID.

— Ole Miss has been dealing with a COVID outbreak. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 14, 2020

