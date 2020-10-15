https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/alexa-show-us-what-it-looks-like-when-lib-donors-set-tens-of-millions-of-dollars-on-fire-in-an-attempt-to-win-a-senate-seat-in-sc/
SHOT. . .
Dem Jaime Harrison, challenging incumbent GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, raised a staggering $57 million from July-September this year:
This movement has beaten fundraising records, polling records, and expectations.
Nobody thought a round-headed boy from Orangeburg could take on @LindseyGrahamSC, but with you by my side, we’ve done just that.
Let’s bring it home.https://t.co/yQ2wMwuhD1
— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 11, 2020
CHASER. . .
Harrison is down by 6% in the latest poll at just 40%:
SOUTH CAROLINA
Trump 49% (+8)
Biden 41%
Jorgensen 2%
Hawkins 1%
.#SCsen:
Graham (R-inc) 46% (+6)
Harrison (D) 40%
Bledsoe (C) 4%@SienaResearch/@UpshotNYT, LV, 10/9-15 https://t.co/PzGwmcOqqN
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 15, 2020
So, which one of these Dems is next to go down in flames despite record fundraising?
By the numbers:
• Jaime Harrison (S.C.): $57M
• Mark Kelly (Ariz.): $38.7M
• Theresa Greenfield (Iowa): $28.7M
• Cal Cunningham (N.C.): $28.3M
• Steve Bullock (Mt.): $26.8M
• John Hickenlooper (Colo.): $22.6Mhttps://t.co/uPYzeMbpM5
— Axios (@axios) October 15, 2020
