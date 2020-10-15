https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/alexa-show-us-what-it-looks-like-when-lib-donors-set-tens-of-millions-of-dollars-on-fire-in-an-attempt-to-win-a-senate-seat-in-sc/

SHOT. . .

Dem Jaime Harrison, challenging incumbent GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, raised a staggering $57 million from July-September this year:

This movement has beaten fundraising records, polling records, and expectations. Nobody thought a round-headed boy from Orangeburg could take on @LindseyGrahamSC, but with you by my side, we’ve done just that. Let’s bring it home.https://t.co/yQ2wMwuhD1 — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 11, 2020

CHASER. . .

Harrison is down by 6% in the latest poll at just 40%:

Literally libs right now:

And then this happens:

So, which one of these Dems is next to go down in flames despite record fundraising?

By the numbers:

• Jaime Harrison (S.C.): $57M

• Mark Kelly (Ariz.): $38.7M

• Theresa Greenfield (Iowa): $28.7M

• Cal Cunningham (N.C.): $28.3M

• Steve Bullock (Mt.): $26.8M

• John Hickenlooper (Colo.): $22.6Mhttps://t.co/uPYzeMbpM5 — Axios (@axios) October 15, 2020

Stay tuned. . .

