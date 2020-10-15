https://www.dailywire.com/news/americans-blame-pelosi-for-holding-out-on-coronavirus-stimulus-poll

Americans are placing blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for the delay over a new coronavirus stimulus bill, a recent poll from YouGov reveals.

“The survey, conducted by YouGov Oct. 9-11 among 1,525 registered voters, found that 43% of voters said Pelosi is more to blame for the lack of progress on a stimulus package, while 40% blamed President Donald Trump. 17% of those surveyed were unsure,” The Blaze reported Wednesday.

“By party affiliation, an overwhelming majority of Democrats blame Trump and an overwhelming majority of Republicans blame Pelosi,” the outlet notes.

However, Pelosi is also viewed as responsible for the delay by self-identified independents: “45% of self-identified independents said Pelosi is more responsible for the failure to reach a deal, compared to 30% who said it was Trump’s fault. 25% of independents were unsure.”

Trump offered Democrats a $1.8 trillion compromise last Friday, The Blaze noted — “a compromise that Pelosi swiftly rejected.” Speaker Pelosi became noticeably unglued on Wednesday during an appearance on CNN when anchor Wolf Blitzer pressed the leading Democrat about her apparent political miscalculation that is now hurting millions of American people in need.

The Daily Wire reported: “Blitzer pointed out that Pelosi wrote to House Democrats that ‘the president only wants his name on a check to go out before election day and for the market to go up,’ then asked Pelosi, ‘Is that what this is all about? To not allow the president to take credit that there’s a deal that will help millions of Americans right now?’

Pelosi answered, ‘I don’t care about that. He’s not that important. But let me say this, with all due respect, you really don’t know what you are talking about.’”

“They really need the money right now, and even members of your own caucus, Madame Speaker, wanted to accept this deal, ” Blitzer continued.

“What I say to you is, I don’t know, you’re always an apologist,” Pelosi lashed out at the CNN anchor. “And many of your colleagues, apologists for the Republican position.”

Later in the interview, Pelosi again lashed out, mistakenly referencing former President Barack Obama: “I didn’t come over here to have — so you’re the apologist for the Obama — excuse me, God forbid.”

“Madam Speaker, I’m not an apologist,” Blitzer said. “I’m asking you serious questions because so many people are in desperate need right now. Let me ask you this: when was the last time, Madam Speaker, you spoke with the president about this?”

“I don’t speak with the president,” Pelosi confessed. “I speak with his representative.”

“Why not? Why not call him and say, Mr. President, let’s work out a deal,” asked Blitzer. “It’s not going to be everything you want, it’s not going to be everything I want, but there are so many Americans right now who are in desperate need, let’s make a deal.”

“What makes me amused if it weren’t so sad, is how you all think that you know more about the suffering of the American people than those of us who were elected by them to represent them at that table,” Pelosi responded.

