https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/americas-rich-living-millions-suffer-lockdowns/

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – According to a piece by Tyler Durden on ZeroHedge, a massive wealth gap is emerging in America.

New figures from the Federal Reserve indicate how the entity has widened the wealth gap throughout the pandemic via its notorious quantitative easing program. Indeed, the level of monetary stimulus has been extraordinary and it was justified on the grounds of keeping the economy propped up during the Wuhan virus lockdowns.

Durden notes that the result of this central bank intervention has been a “K-shaped” recovery, which has been “disproportionately affecting low-wage service workers and households of color, while billionaires, cent millionaires, and millionaires added record wealth.” Central bank intervention has been great for stocks and asset prices, while those who are not asset owners have been forced to get by in the present-day instability.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

