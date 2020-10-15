https://www.theblaze.com/news/barrett-sorority-deletes-scotus-tweet

Among her many accomplishments while attending Rhodes College back in the day — Phi Beta Kappa, Omicron Delta Kappa, Mortar Board, Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society, Honor Council, Rhodes Student Hall of Fame — Judge Amy Coney Barrett also is a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.

So as one might expect, the sorority last month noted Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court with a tweet. Characterizing it as congratulatory, however, is probably taking it a bit far.

“KD alumna Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to serve on the Supreme Court,” the Sept. 28 tweet read, according to the College Fix. “While we do not take a stand on political appointments, we recognize Judge Coney Barrett’s significant accomplishment. We acknowledge our members have a variety of views and a right to their own beliefs.”

It isn’t clear if the author held her nose or not while pressing the “tweet” button.

Oops

But given that Barrett is conservative — and everything else that comes along with that — some loud voices apparently were beside themselves over Kappa Delta daring to say “we recognize Judge Coney Barrett’s significant accomplishment.”

The College Fix reported that that original tweet was deleted — and the day after the original post went up, the sorority wrote an apology tweet to those who offended by the original tweet as well as those upset by its removal.

“Our approach was disappointing and hurtful to many,” the sorority wrote.

“We did not intend to enter a political debate, take a stand on the Supreme Court nomination, cause division among our sisters, or alienate any of our members,” the message continued.

Then after explaining how the sorority will redouble its efforts to increase inclusivity and diversity and encourage members to speak out, the tweet ended with this sentence: “Thank you for holding us accountable.”

What was the reaction?

Amy Siskind — an author, feminist, and activist — said she’s “embarrassed” that Barrett “is in any way associated with our sisterhood. She does not stand for our values, and that goes well beyond a half century old decision. [B]ut I appreciate national addressing the hurt this has caused.”

Others, however, didn’t appreciate Siskind’s sentiments:

“Crybaby radical Leftist whines about the ascent of a truly extraordinary woman,” one commenter replied. “Pathetic, and nasty, too. A semi-normal person apart from politics would congratulate ACB and be honored a sorority sister had attained such success.”

“If she doesn’t represent your values, it’s time for you to get some new ones,” another commenter wrote.

Other commenters ripped Kappa Delta’s apology:

“Cowards,” one person declared.

“Yeah you’re a bunch of spineless pieces of s**t for issuing this apology,” another commenter said.

“Shame on you,” another commenter wrote. “One of your sisters has been nominated to the highest court in the land; that accomplishment is worthy of celebration. Instead, you have by default declared that KD celebrates only leftists. Perhaps you need to make that official and expel right-leaning members?”

