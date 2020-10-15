https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/andrew-mccabe-smoking-gun/

Excerpt of story by John Solomon

Page alerted McCabe to an Oct. 31, 2016 story in Slate magazine suggesting there was a secret communications channel between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Alfa Bank. The FBI, special counsel Robert Mueller and a British court have all dismissed that allegation as false.

Here’s the exchange:

Page: “Christ. A LOT of articles tonight. MJ published, lots about MYE, and an allegation about a PI on Manafort.”

McCabe: “MJ? Kelly File was really rough on me.”

Page: “Mother Jones. Re western intel source reporting on trump. … I didn’t watch. … It’s the first time you’ve really come up since last sunday. Thought Devlin’s piece was pretty benign.”

Page: “And the alfa bank story is in slate.”

McCabe: “Awesome.”

The fact that McCabe appeared to be applauding a now-disproven anti-Trump story a week before Election Day 2016 has caught Senate investigators’ attention.

