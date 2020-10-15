https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ice-cube-arrest-the-president-black-voters-trump-campaign/2020/10/15/id/992075

Rapper Ice Cube called for the arrest of President Donald Trump in a 2018 song, but now the president’s reelection campaign is consulting him to help it court Black voters.

The Washington Post noted that the 51-year-old was contacted by the Trump and Joe Biden campaigns ahead of next month’s election. He confirmed this week that he provided insight and expertise to the Trump campaign regarding Black voters in the context of his Contract With Black America, or CWBA, project.

“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” Ice Cube tweeted Wednesday.

He added, “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

In 2018, the lead single on Ice Cube’s “Everythang’s Corrupt” album was titled “Arrest the President.” The rapper didn’t mention Trump by name in the song, but he made several references that made it clear who he was referring to.

“Arrest the president, you got the evidence,” Ice Cube sang. He called Trump “Russian intelligence” before adding, “When it rains it pours … Did you know the new white was orange?”

According to the CWBA’s website, the effort is designed to, in part, “achieve racial economic justice. It was written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the 1950’s and ’60’s, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White rate and in which 45% (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed.”

Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson tweeted Wednesday, “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan … Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”

