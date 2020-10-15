https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/major-cyberattack-targets-government-agencies-in-iran-645671

A “major” cyberattack targeted at least two government agencies in Iran recently, Iran’s National Computer Emergency Response Team (Maher) announced on Wednesday, according to Iranian media.

The announcement was made after reports of a large cyberattack spread on social media. The team stressed that the relevant authorities are investigating the incident.

Maher denied that there was any evidence of a widespread attack on any other agencies so far except for the two that were mentioned.

The open source intelligence social media account Intelli Times reported that the attacks were attributed to Israel. No party has claimed responsibility for the attack and Iranian government officials have not stated whether the attack was domestic or foreign.

According to Radio Farda, a number of earlier reports mentioned attacks targeting Iran’s Ports and Shipping Organization and issues arising at ports and banks. Some reports indicated that a port in Bandar Abbas, located near the Strait of Hormuz, was targeted in the attack.

Iran reported a cyberattack on the Shahid Rajaei Port located near the Strait of Hormuz earlier this year and three cyberattacks within one week back in December, at least one of which was allegedly “state-sponsored.”

Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi claimed that two of the three attacks in December were repelled by the country’s security shield.



Jahromi claimed that the Islamic Republic’s national cybersecurity wall, known as Digital Fortress or Dezhfa, helped thwart 33 million cyberattacks against the country in 2019, according to Fars News Service.



Reuters contributed to this report.