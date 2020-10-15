https://www.theblaze.com/news/atlanta-falcons-shut-down-facility-covid

The Atlanta Falcons have shut down the team’s facility due to a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to various reports.

What are the details?

On Thursday morning, ESPN sports reporter Adam Schefter initially

reported, “Falcons are shutting down their facility after multiple positive tests, sources tell ESPN.”

However, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero

wrote, “The #Falcons’ one confirmed positive COVID-19 test today is not a player, per source. Team working remotely today as a precaution.”

ESPN later

reported that the team shut the facility down out of an “abundance of caution” following news of the positive result.

In a statement published to

Twitter, the Falcons said, “Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually.”

The statement added, “This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.”

‘Still working through details’

According to ESPN, sources told Schefter earlier Thursday that the team had “multiple positive tests” for COVID-19.

“One source told Schefter that there were four positive tests,” the outlet reported, “but a Falcons official said the team is ‘not at four confirmed.’ The official also told Schefter that the Falcons are ‘still working through details.'”

The outlet reported that two Atlanta Falcons players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the regular season.

This Sunday’s Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings game in Minneapolis remains scheduled at the time of this reporting,

according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

In a tweet, Garafolo wrote, “From @NFLprguy: No change to #Falcons-#Vikings game at this time.”

