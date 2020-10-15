https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/10/15/axios-admits-joe-biden-gets-no-scrutiny-and-then-everything-goes-off-the-rails-n1055033

Every once in a while, you run across a headline that is so shockingly honest, it’s startling. Axios revealed it is not just those on the right who see the glaring media bias in favor of one of the presidential candidates. Given the events of the last 36 hours, it seems even more relevant.

“Joe Biden is the luckiest, least scrutinized frontrunner,” sits atop of the Axios post as if it’s a revelation rather than par for the course. Shortly after it was published, the whole world saw that scrutiny of Joe Biden is actually not allowed. The Axios article was posted shortly before an explosive report from the New York Post regarding Hunter Biden’s Ukraine business activities. While the Post story was circulating, Joe Biden’s campaign called a press lid for the day at 10:00 a.m.

Scrutiny of the Post article turned into scrutiny of the tech platforms for their handling of the article. The debate over their actions, including suppressing its circulation, suspending accounts that shared it, and shutting down access to the URL, is still raging. These companies’ CEOs earned themselves an invitation to visit the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer for their business decisions.

Before the firestorm, Axios noted a whole host of ways the Biden campaign has escaped without having to undergo any real vetting. The authors noted:

Since August 31st, Biden has answered 365 questions from the press as compared to President Trump’s 753

Biden went almost three months without taking questions from reporters

The Democrat nominee has gotten off without providing solid answers on numerous policy issues, including: Court packing Medicare for All Funding for law enforcement Defense spending Fracking and the Green New Deal Reparations



Answers to these questions are important since Biden is on tape articulating both support and rejection of all of these items during this campaign cycle alone. So has his running mate. In fact, one of the reasons Kamala Harris bombed in the Democratic primary is because she backed Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, then modified her positions in bizarre ways to try and please both moderates and the radical left.

This list does not even take into account the most pressing question about Biden—his obvious cognitive issues. Since he hit the trail on October 9, he has welcomed Arizona voters at an event in Nevada, said he attended a black church as a teen, and had assorted other gaffes. These are on top of bizarre and aggressive behavior throughout the primary and general elections.

Taken together, the behavior is a cause for concern. President Trump has dared Biden to take a cognitive screening test; Biden has refused. Instead, we regularly watch interviewers cover for his odd statements and have seen the reflection of the teleprompter he allegedly uses while he hides out in his basement.

As a result of the media’s negligence, American voters haven’t been able to examine Joe Biden’s potential corruption while in office, his policy positions, or his cognitive health. The media and Democrats are hoping enough Americans buy into the narrative they have built over four years of intense scrutiny, fake news, and outright lies about President Trump that they will vote against him. No one is voting for Joe Biden. His campaign events are empty or taken over by Trump supporters.

The tilt in media coverage ever leftward has been evident for years. It is not evident that members of the media bubble appreciate what a source of division the obvious bias is. Or that we can all hear the obvious disdain for Americans living outside the media bubble. This dynamic has accelerated since election night 2016 to nearly absurd levels.

Now, with the tech platforms joining in the effort, it is just dangerous. Half the country sees an addled old man with an obvious corruption problem: a Trojan horse for radicals. The other half sees a familiar face who will save them from that bad orange man, a Putin puppet. One is based on facts, data, and observations. The other is based on a carefully crafted media narrative built on actual Russian disinformation.

The election is 19 days away. As of right now, there is no apparent way out of the deepening cavernous divide that already exists in America. The threat to the republic cannot be overestimated.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the Biden-Harris campaign? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

