https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/15/ayfkm-right-now-twitter-dragged-for-trying-to-stop-house-judiciary-gop-from-re-linking-ny-posts-hunter-biden-story/

Must be nice to be a Biden.

Or any Democrat for that matter.

Well, maybe not because to be a Democrat one must forget how to think for oneself and surrender to the narrative and the agenda.

But it must be nice to have so much protection from big tech and the media.

Twitter has blocked users from tweeting the link to the @nypost‘s story on Hunter Biden. So we put it on our website for you to read and share. Click, share, and RT! https://t.co/tZwybnoW0e — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 14, 2020

And what does Twitter do to their link?

It’s not necessarily blocked but they definitely don’t want anyone to feel comfortable moving forward to read the story at the end of that link. You’d think they’d have figured out by now that their behavior is only making people want to read the story MORE, right?

And it’s hurting them big time.

Man, this Hunter guy is just bad news.

Seriously.

Just wait until they block every official GOP and WH account. — Jeff Vader (@chaiseloungery) October 15, 2020

I don’t know why people interpreted Jack’s post as an apology. I interpreted it as him doubling down. — Withidread Menze (@WMenze) October 15, 2020

He wasn’t apologizing for what they did, he was just admitting they could have communicated it better.

If this isn’t a reason to start hearings on Sec.230 straight after ACB’s confirmation hearings, I don’t know what is — Alex Jenkins (@AlJenko98) October 15, 2020

Now they give an option to continue, but warn that it may be “unsafe.” — Jason (@akjasoncrees) October 15, 2020

Gotta cast doubts on the story itself, ya’ know. Can’t have people reading it feeling like it could be legit.

Anything to protect Pop Biden.

