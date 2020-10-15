https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/15/mall-values-could-b.html

In the coming years, hundreds of America’s roughly 1,100 malls are expected to shut, as retail, restaurant and movie theater closures pile up, and more people favor shopping on the internet over heading to the store.

Property owners are going to be tasked with giving dead malls a new life. But the future prospects — fulfillment centers, apartment complexes, schools or medical offices — could mean massive writeoffs in property values, according to a new Barclays report.

Turning a shuttered mall into an e-commerce warehouse or a residential complex could reduce the value of the property anywhere from 60% to 90%, Ryan Preclaw, a research analyst at Barclays, told CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange” Thursday morning.

While the land that malls sit on may offer better recovery values if it is used for a mixed-use development, he said, historically that has only happened for about 15% of former malls.

The turmoil hitting the retail industry, which has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, creates a ripple effect for malls. When an anchor tenant like a department store closes, shopper traffic at the mall tends to drop by about 10%, Preclaw explained, setting off a “tipping point” for the property, as other retailers in the mall look to leave.

When mall vacancy levels reach 20%, he said, the mall is at risk of tipping into default. Barclays is forecasting there will be about 10,000 retail store closures in 2020.