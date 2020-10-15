https://noqreport.com/2020/10/15/barrett-confirmation-hearings-democrats-predictably-disgrace-themselves/

To nobody’s great surprise, leftist Democrats immediately went low and dirty in the confirmation hearings of Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Trump. With very little likelihood that Barrett can credibly be accused of some lurking scandal (the standard Democrat ploy whenever the nominee is a pro-Constitution male), Barrett’s credentials are stellar and she should sail right through to confirmation.

But of course Democrats won’t let that happen. And that is precisely why, if Senate Republican leaders expected anything different, it was foolish and naive for them to allow the sham of confirmation hearings to ensue. By the end of the first day, the situation had already degenerated into the standard leftist Democrat circus, complete with puerile attacks and grandstanding on every possible issue, except the importance of upholding the Constitution.

With their typical brazenness, leftist Democrats seek to sway public opinion by invoking the “legacy of Ruth Ginsburg” as the appropriate basis on which to select her replacement. This sanctimonious pablum has been attempted in the past. When hard-left Senator Ted Kennedy passed in August of 2009, Democrats relentlessly insisted that the “Kennedy Seat” needed to go to another Democrat. But in every case, the real legacy is not to the anointed Democrat; it is to the greatness of the American ideal. That means properly selecting occupants for office based on the worthy structure of American government as established in our Nation’s founding documents.

It is worth recalling that fidelity to the Constitution is not only the primary duty of Supreme Court Justices, it is also the core of their sworn oath of office. Instead, what we learn from Democrats is the disgraceful nature of leftist political posturing. It is crucially important for our side to recognize that their political agenda is the only issue of importance to them. The Constitution, common decency, and even truth itself are readily discarded in service to that singular aim.

With the presidential election looming in less than a month, they see these hearings as the all important “opportunity” afforded them for their standard alarmism and phony hysterics. And it didn’t take long for them to reveal the intended focus of their fear mongering, Obamacare.

Connect with one of hundreds of physicians nationwide who believe in HCQ as a prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.

California leftists Dianne Feinstein and Kamala spearheaded the effort, with Feinstein being so shameless and brazen as to directly ask whether or not Barrett would vote to overturn Obamacare. Of course they all know that it is inappropriate to attempt to get specific judicial determinations during a Senate hearing. Those decisions should only result from the actualities of each case, as fully presented by lawyers on each side of the issue.

At least that is how it would work if all the parties involved were about the business of maintaining our Republic as intended by the Founders. However, it is at critical junctures such as this that Democrats occasionally reveal their true colors. They are not interested in the constitutionality of the law, or the scales of truly even-handed justice. Rather, they are obsessively focused on warping and contorting every aspect of government until it becomes a weapon by which they can amass unaccountable power. In ugly contrast to Barrett, Democrats knew they could count on Ginsburg to promote her ideology with each “decision” she handed down.

Both Feinstein and Harris, among others, expressed their fears that jurists on the court, with any genuine reverence for the oath to uphold the Constitution, might spell the end of the legal and medical abomination of Obamacare. So once again we are hearing the monotonously predictable leftist Democrat mantra that if Barrett is confirmed, “millions will lose their healthcare,” as if the nightmare of Obamacare has somehow transformed into a panacea for Americans with medical needs. In their world, Republicans just want to starve people, deprive them of life-saving medicine, and dance on their bodies as they collapse from neglect! We’ve heard it all before, and even among the perennially gullible, it is beginning to ring a bit hollow.

Not surprisingly, these Senate Democrats again prove their need for a ninth grade civics lesson on the proper function of American government. Even if Obamacare had any worth, it would not be the role of the Supreme Court to force its implementation. In a representative republic, that is the role of the legislative and executive branches. So in essence, all of the leftist Democrat theatrics are proof of their willingness to destroy any vestige of real representative government, in order to seize total dictatorial control over the people.

Some on the right have speculated that the real reason Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allowed these disingenuous hearings was to give Americans an opportunity to witness the real repulsiveness and fraud of the Democrats. In that case, they have already been a smashing success.

Bio

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” subtitled “Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture,” is the “Go To” guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

