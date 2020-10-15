https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-camp-confesses-will-not-rule-possibility-joe-biden-met-burisma-official-pozharskyi/

Vadym Pozharskyi

The New York Post dropped its second major report on Hunter Biden’s emails on Tuesday. The Hunter Biden emails reveal how Hunter Biden worked to cash in big on China and to withhold money for his dad!

Joe Biden was IN ON IT!

On Thursday morning the Biden Campaign came out and lied about the emails.

Biden Campaign Spokesman Jamal Brown told MSNBC, “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.”

TRENDING: DAY 2 BOMBSHELL: Newly Released Emails Show How Hunter Biden Worked to Cash in Big on China WITH MONEY HELD FOR HIS DAD, JOE BIDEN!

NEW — the @JoeBiden campaign responds to the @nypost story and @Twitter fallout on @cheddar: “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.” @JTOBrown pic.twitter.com/rwSH8RiNYo — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 15, 2020

That was Thursday morning.

But by Thursday afternoon the Biden Campaign changed its tune.

According to the New York Post Joe Biden’s son Hunter brokered a meeting between his father and Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma’s board.

On Thursday afternoon the Biden Campaign admitted there was a “possibility” the meeting with Pozharskyi likely took place.

Via Politico:

In a statement, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said, “we have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.” “Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath,” Bates said… …Biden’s campaign would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with Pozharskyi, which wouldn’t appear on Biden’s official schedule. But they said any encounter would have been cursory. Pozharskyi did not respond to a request for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

