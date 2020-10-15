https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-camp-twitter-censored-damaging-biden-story-so-it-must-be-false-praise-twitter-censorship

Biden campaign national press secretary Jamal Brown cited Twitter’s recent censorship of a New York Post story potentially damaging to their campaign to claim that the story must be “false.”

“I also wanna ask you, Twitter has been under a little bit of fire for blocking tweets connected to the recent New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s connections in Ukraine and Joe Biden’s alleged involvement when he was vice president. What is your campaign’s response to this article and do you think Twitter is doing the right thing here?” a Cheddar host asked Brown, Thursday morning.

“Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true,” Brown responded.

“I’m glad to see social media companies like Twitter taking responsibility to limit misinformation,” added the Biden camp. press secretary.

NEW — the @JoeBiden campaign responds to the @nypost story and @Twitter fallout on @cheddar: “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.” @JTOBrown pic.twitter.com/rwSH8RiNYo — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 15, 2020

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded to the clip, “Wait – now [Joe Biden] is using [Twitter] as the factual authority on whether the [New York Post] story is accurate? Is this serious?”

Wait – now @JoeBiden is using @Twitter as the factual authority on whether the @nypost story is accurate? Is this serious? https://t.co/Xl2NifDL5l — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 15, 2020

“Incredible,” reacted Ben Shapiro. “So the deal is that Twitter wrongly censors an anti-Biden story to protect Biden, and then the Biden campaign cites Twitter’s protection as evidence that the story is a nothingburger.”

Incredible. So the deal is that Twitter wrongly censors an anti-Biden story to protect Biden, and then the Biden campaign cites Twitter’s protection as evidence that the story is a nothingburger. https://t.co/LVTGQaQYbh — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 15, 2020

As noted by The Daily Wire, emails obtained by the New York Post allegedly show Biden son Hunter Biden leveraging his relationship with his father, who was serving as vice president at the time, to increase his pay at Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company.

“The email comes from a laptop computer that was dropped off at a computer repair store last April in Biden’s home state of Delaware,” The Daily Wire noted. “The person who brought the laptop into the store never paid for service and never retrieved the device. Federal law enforcement officials reportedly seized the laptop in December after the store owner alerted them to it, but not before the store owner made a copy of the hard drive.”

The New York Post reported:

Hunter Biden discussed leveraging his connection to his father in a bid to boost his pay from a Ukrainian natural-gas company, according to an e-mail he sent around the time he joined the firm’s corporate board. In a lengthy memo to his then-business partner, Devon Archer, who already sat on the Burisma board, Biden repeatedly mentioned “my guy” while apparently referring to then-Vice President Joe Biden. Under President Barack Obama, the elder Biden was the point person for US policy toward Ukraine, and he held a press conference there with Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk on April 22, 2014. Hunter Biden’s e-mail to Archer is dated a little more than a week earlier.

The report has come with pushback, including accusations of alleged “holes and red flags” and questions concerning how the information was obtained.

