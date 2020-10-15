https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/521151-biden-campaign-manager-race-is-far-closer-than-experts-say

Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation ‘unacceptable’ Cheers erupt as Trump puts on MAGA hat, takes off tie at Iowa rally Hillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation MORE’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, says the race against President Trump Donald John TrumpTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation ‘unacceptable’ Michael Cohen writing second book on Trump administration’s Justice Department As Trump downplayed the virus publicly, memo based on private briefings sparked stock sell-offs: NYT MORE is “far closer” than conventional wisdom suggests.

Despite polls showing the former vice president with a double-digit lead over Trump nationally and smaller but consistent leads in the battleground states, Dillon warned over Twitter on Wednesday night that the contest is “a lot closer.”

“Early voting is already underway in many states,” Dillon said. “Millions of voters have already cast their ballots. But there is still a long way to go in this campaign, and we think this race is far closer than folks on [Twitter] think. Like a lot closer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden leads by 9.3 points nationally in the RealClearPolitics average with under three weeks to go before the election. Analysts say Trump could lose the national vote by about 4 points and still pull off a victory in the Electoral College.

Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: Famed Navy SEAL calls Trump out | Yemen’s Houthi rebels free two Americans | Marines fire commander after deadly training accident Trump hits road in scramble to shore up support from 2016 Trump campaign adviser: Republicans should expect ‘game day attendance’ in Florida on Election Day MORE led Trump by 3.2 points nationally heading into Election Day in 2016 and won the popular vote by 2.1 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden leads in the RealClearPolitics average in all six of the core battleground states, with his biggest leads in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, where he leads by 6 points or more. The race is tighter in Arizona, North Carolina and Florida.

If the 2016 map stays the same but Biden wins back Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, he’ll win the White House. Biden is also running close to Trump in states the president won easily in 2016, such as Texas, Georgia, Iowa and Ohio.

“The next few weeks are going to be hard,” Dillon said.

–Updated at 9:47 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

