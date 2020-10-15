https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/biden-voting-group-ballot/

A self-described “voter participation” group which donates exclusively to Democrats and Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has been caught making en masse ballot requests for deceased people.

The Center for Voter Information was described by the Washington Post as having “a history of sending error-ridden mailers” but also labeled it “nonpartisan” – a farcical and manifestly false claim.

The group is responsible for sending over 225,000 ballot request forms to residents in Texas, many of whom are deceased.

As reported by local news, one individual received multiple ballot request forms for her deceased husband:

“Kristen Link received four ballot request forms in the mail addressed to her husband, who passed away in 2015. Kristen thought the forms were sent by a government agency, but they came from a third-party group called the Center for Voter Information. The ballot applications are already filled out and addressed to the Bexar County Elections Administrator.”

The Center for Voter Information, which also lists itself as Women’s Voice Women Vote Action Fund, counts two staunch Democrats as its leadership.

Founder and Board Chair Page Gardner has worked for “numerous Democratic and left-wing issue campaigns,” including those of Bill Clinton in 1992 and Hillary Clinton in 2008.

Gardner has repeatedly attacked President Trump on Twitter, and has donated over $200,000 to Democratic candidates, Political Action Committees (PAC), and Democrat campaign finance committees.

Gardner’s anti-Trump tweets in less than a week.

And Tom Lopach, the group’s Chief Executive Officer, appears to support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and has a long history in Democratic politics.

I believe the American people generally try to do the right thing. Tonight’s results were a reminder of that, and a rejection of unlimited money in politics. Go Joe Biden! — Tom Lopach (@TomLopach) March 4, 2020

Lopach served as Executive Director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Chief of Staff for Democratic Senator Jon Tester, and Chief of Staff and Senior Adviser for Democratic Governor Steve Bullock.

The group’s PAC has also funneled hundreds of thousands exclusively to Democrats, and actively against Republicans.

In 2020, the group shepherded nearly $40,000 so far to support Biden.

Biden-Backing Center for Voter Information.

In 2018, $92,718 was spent against Republicans, and in 2016, $78,266 was spent against then-candidate Trump and $41,968 was spent to support Democrats by the Center for Voter Information.

What’s more, the group has been exclusively donating to Democrats since its 2006 founding.

The group also made headlines recently for mailing more than two million Virginia voters official ballot applications, but due to an “error by the printing company,” hundreds of thousands of ballot applications were sent with incorrect addresses. What’s more, Virginia election officials raised concerns about the activist group’s mailers masquerading as official documents

“This mailing is causing great confusion and concern among voters who have been contacting our office. While the mailing may appear to be from an official government agency, the Fairfax County Office of Elections did not send it,” said Fairfax County General Registrar Gary Scott.

The news is just the latest in a string of false, missing, or tampered ballot stories the media and Big Tech firms keep denying, across the country.

