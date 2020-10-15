https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-die-yard-signs-appear-colorado-following-murder-trump-supporter/

(NATIONAL PULSE) – A man was murdered for his political preferences, and it has scarcely attracted a peep from the national media – and even Republican politicians have been relatively quiet about it.

If Lee Keltner, the victim of the Denver shooting, was left-wing, gay, or an ethnic minority, this would not just have been front-page news for days – but there’d be riots, looting, and Al Sharpton getting on a private jet already.

There would be panel discussions, “teaching moments,” and the lambasting of those who tried to speak about the matter while not having experienced the type of discrimination Keltner had experienced.

