https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-staffers-diagnosed-coronavirus/

When President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 just a couple weeks ago, left-leaning commentators in America’s media wrote snarkily about how he probably should have been sequestering in his basement like Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, who did not have COVID-19, had been doing.

Well, perhaps Biden’s staff should have been staying in their basements, too.

The Washington Examiner now reports travel plans for Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s vice-presidential nominee, have been canceled until next week because two people in Biden’s campaign have now tested positive.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon has revealed that Liz Allen, Harris’ communications director, and one member of a non-staff flight crew have tested positive.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Trump supporters chant ‘4 more years’ at Biden rally

Dillon explained Harris will not subject herself to a quarantine “because she hasn’t been in close contact, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the report explained.

But she won’t be part of any in-person events on her agenda until Monday.

Dillon said, in a statement, “She will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time.”

PJMedia reported, “The campaign insists that Joe Biden was not exposed to the virus, but he and Senator Harris spent several hours together last week while campaigning in Arizona. According to the report, Kamala’s communications director and a traveling staff member tested positive after that trip.”

Will Biden staffers being diagnosed with coronavirus affect the campaign? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

It continued, “At least two other cases have been linked to Biden campaign events. Earlier this week it was reported that two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were traced to a Biden campaign event in Minnesota. Biden’s campaign events are notorious for being minimally attended with multiple social-distancing protocols, including strict enforcement of mask-wearing. In Nevada last week, Biden wore a mask during a drive-in campaign event, where attendees remained in their cars, even as he spoke. Biden infamously removed his mask to cough during that event.”

The report noted: “The Biden-Harris campaign has blamed Trump’s supposedly lax attitude toward COVID-19 for himself, a number of White House officials, and campaign members contracting the virus. It remains to be seen how many staffers will end up testing positive or if either candidate will test positive. It’s perhaps possible that Kamala Harris’s decision to participate in the Amy Coney Barrett hearings by video was a stunt or due to her being aware that her own staffers had been exposed to the virus and that she may have been as well.”

Trump was taken to a hospital for a few nights when he was diagnosed. First Lady Melania Trump and their son also were diagnosed, but were treated at the White House and were not hospitalized.

The president returned to his duties in the Oval Office after only a few days and since has restored his full schedule of duties, both in the White House and on his campaign.

The president’s critics blamed his case on his penchant for continuing to interact with people while the pandemic has affected the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

