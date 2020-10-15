https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-takes-half-as-many-questions-as-trump-over-last-six-weeks

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has answered fewer than half as many questions from the media than President Trump over the last six weeks.

In a piece headlined “Joe Biden is the luckiest, least scrutinized frontrunner,” Axios reported that since Aug. 31, Biden has answered 365 questions from reporters while Trump answered 753. Axios also noted Biden went almost three months without taking questions from reporters covering his campaign.

“Biden has been the least-scrutinized presidential candidate in modern history at great disservice to the voters, but the press still has time to rectify that,” Trump campaign spokesman Andrew Clark told the site.

While Trump has been hitting many battleground states in the last few months, Biden has barely been visible on the campaign trail. Sometimes, he doesn’t even appear in public.

On Sept. 19, for instance, Biden called a “lid,” which means reporters can go home, he won’t be seen again that day, at 8:35 in the morning. On Sept. 19, he did the same thing at 9:22 a.m.

“In fact, the lid has come down before noon no less than eight times this month,” the Spectator reported last month. “That would be 36 percent of the campaign days in the month of September in which the Biden campaign has canceled its activities before lunchtime.”

With fewer than three weeks to go before Election Day, Biden did the same thing on Wednesday.

Fox News Channel has been tracking the former vice president’s barely-there schedule.

“Since his Aug. 11 selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Biden has had 22 days where he either didn’t make public appearances, held only virtual fundraisers or ventured from his Delaware home solely for church, according to an Associated Press analysis of his schedules,” Fox reported last month. “He made 12 visits outside of Delaware during that period, including a trip to Washington scheduled for Friday to pay respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

During that same time period, Trump had 24 trips that took him to 17 different states, as well as a visit to New York to see his ailing brother in the hospital or weekend golf outings.

Earlier this month, Trump held meetings in the White House, then headed to Florida, where he held a Latinos for Trump Roundtable in Doral. He did another event there, then flew to Atlanta, where he delivered remarks on black economic empowerment. He headed back to Washington, D.C., participated in a roundtable with supporters at his Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., then jumped back on Air Force One and zipped down to Newport News, Virginia, where he delivered remarks at a “Make America Great Again” event.

He didn’t get back to the White House until nearly midnight.

While Biden has no public events on Thursday before a planned town hall, Trump is set to travel to North Carolina to hold a campaign rally at 1 p.m., then will head to Florida, where he will deliver remarks at a fundraiser. Trump will then hold his own town hall at 8 p.m.

