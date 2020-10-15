https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/blue-checks-arent-happy-at-the-woman-daring-to-agree-with-president-trump-during-the-nbc-news-town-hall/

There was a woman sitting behind President Trump’s left shoulder at tonight’s NBC News town hall in Miami that stole the show as she nodded in agreement with each of his answers. Have a watch:

Whoever this woman is nodding her head – we stand with her! pic.twitter.com/By1TJf0uy8 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 16, 2020

But this woman who just happened to agree with the President has caused quite the stir on lib Twitter:

The woman over Trump’s shoulder nodding at many of his points is a real visual coup. — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) October 16, 2020

There’s even a conspiracy theory that the president arranged for her to be there with NBC News:

Who thinks the Black woman in the audience behind Trump who keeps nodding to what he says was part of the campaign negotiation to have him on NBC News? — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) October 16, 2020

Or maybe she was paid?

I hope the woman perpetually nodding behind Trump got paid in advance. — Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) October 16, 2020

Suck it up, libs:

The nodding woman is driving me nuts. — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) October 16, 2020

Why aren’t they stopping her asks the TikTok comedian who imitates the president:

Same. This woman is nodding at things before he’s even finished his thought. It’s a psychological trick and I cannot believe no producer, no camera person, NO ONE is stopping it — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 16, 2020

Katie Couric weighed in, finding it “distracting”:

I’m channel surfing. The woman to @realDonaldTrump ‘s right keeps nodding her head which I find very distracting. #NBCTrumptownhall — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 16, 2020

Can’t have women thinking all of themselves, can we now?

How did #Trump get that woman nodding for him at all times in the background? — howardfineman (@howardfineman) October 16, 2020

And Twitchy regular Tom Nichols was particularly aggrieved by her nodding:

Trump is going on about how he is under leveraged and not to worry about the 400 million he owes and that woman behind him is nodding and shaking her head like she’s getting paid by the muscle movement I would love to know who put her there — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

African-American woman asks what Trump will do to help the cops work better with communities of color. Trump bitches that Tim Scott bill didn’t get past and then says he’s done more for the African-American community than anyone, HBCUs, etc Nodding Lady: BIG NODS — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

Guthrie challenges Trump to release his taxes. Trump says he can’t do it while he’s under audit and the woman behind him is nodding like he just accepted Christ as his personal savior. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

This is sexist, but it’s OK when a lib does it:

And, finally, we do expect this will end up on SNL because SNL sucks and this is just the type of bit they think would be funny:

Skipping channels. Watching both people. One is absolute garbage fire. Also, SNL needs to dedicate a skit to the woman behind Trump who keeps nodding to every single thing he says. #TownHall #TrumpTownhall #BidenTownHall — Meera Vijayann (@meeravijayann) October 16, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

