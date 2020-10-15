http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UbRIEwrTqBA/

Boeing reported more cancellations this week for the embattled 737 Max airliner and eleven total aircraft deliveries. The company delivered twice as many airplanes to airlines last September.

According to a report by CNBC, Boeing is reporting more cancellations of its embattled 737 Max Fleet. Customers have canceled a total of 436 orders for the 737 Max plane since the fleet was grounded by nations around the globe.

Investors keep close tabs on the total number of aircraft that Boeing and its competitors deliver to customers. Both Boeing and Airbus have seen a decline in deliveries due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In September, Boeing delivered planes to UPS, Fedex, and Lufthansa, none of which, were 737 Max planes. Of the eleven deliveries that occurred in September, eight were from the 787 Dreamliner fleet.

Breitbart News reported on Wednesday that famed Captain Chelsea “Sully” Sullenberger argued that the 737 Max fleet should receive additional safety technology before it returns to the air.

“I’m not going to say, ‘We’re done, good enough, move on,’” Sullenberger said. “People are going to fly on it and I will probably be one of them,” he added. “The updated MAX will probably be as safe as the (previous model) 737 NG when they are done with it. But it’s not as good as it should be.”

“It’s really important that a third angle of attack input, or synthetic airspeed, be available on this airplane,” Sullenberger added. “I would hope for a rapid adoption of that technology, and the sooner the better.”

