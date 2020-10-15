https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-c-span-suspends-debate-moderator-for-lying-about-twitter-hack

C-SPAN Political Editor Steve Scully has been indefinitely suspended from the network for falsely claiming his Twitter account had been hacked following a public interaction with Anthony Scaramucci on the social media website about President Donald Trump.

Scully, the moderator of the since-cancelled second Trump-Biden presidential debate, told C-SPAN that he had lied about the supposed hacking attempt on Wednesday evening, according to a statement from the network.

“By not being immediately forthcoming to C-SPAN and the commission about his tweet, he understands that he made a serious mistake. We were very saddened by this news and do not condone his actions,” said C-SPAN in a statement.

Scully said in his statement: “For several weeks, I was subjected to relentless criticism on social media and in conservative news outlets regarding my role as moderator for the second presidential debate, including attacks aimed directly at my family. This culminated on Thursday, October 8 when I heard President Trump go on national television twice and falsely attack me by name.”

He added that his tweet to Scaramucci was sent “out of frustration,” and that he lied about its origins when he saw that it had “created new controversy.”

“These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible. I apologize,” said Scully.

In a statement, C-SPAN continued: “During his 30 years at C-SPAN, Steve consistently demonstrated his fairness and professionalism as a journalist. He has built a reservoir of goodwill among those he has interviewed, fellow journalists, our viewers, and with us.”

C-SPAN added that Scully has been placed on “administrative leave,” and may return after “some distance from this episode,” as the network “believes in his ability to continue to contribute” to them.

