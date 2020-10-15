https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-cspan-suspends-steve-scully-indefinitely-lying-twitter-account-hacked/

C-SPAN has suspended political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted that he lied about his Twitter feed being hacked.

Scully had been gearing up to moderate a now-canceled presidential debate until a tweet sent from his account showed him reaching out to former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci for advice about what to ask President Trump. It appeared he was trying to direct message him, but sent a tweet publicly instead.

Initially, Scully claimed that he was a victim of a hack, but that just wasn’t true. He has now admitted that “I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci. The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.”

C-SPAN originally stood by Scully, claiming in a statement that he “did not originate the tweet” in question. In a new statement published on Thursday, the station said that “Starting immediately, we have placed Steve on administrative leave. After some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to contribute to C-SPAN.”

.@SteveScully, the Never Trumper next debate moderator, got caught cold. Pulled out the old, “I’ve been hacked”, line. That never works. His bosses are furious at him as he’s lost all credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

President Trump was quick to call it out as well, tweeting “the Never Trumper next debate moderator, got caught cold. Pulled out the old, “I’ve been hacked”, line. That never works. His bosses are furious at him as he’s lost all credibility!”

Many have pointed out that this was not Scully’s first time claiming he had been hacked, including Donald Trump Jr.

Given Steve Scully’s long history of being “hacked” I wonder if he’s ever called the authorities, or is that just his excuse for being stupid and showing his bias on a public forum before moderating the 2nd Presidential debate? pic.twitter.com/oBVjtanZxF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 10, 2020

