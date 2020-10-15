https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-ted-cruz-says-senate-will-vote-to-subpoena-twitter-ceo-will-testify-next-friday/

BIDEN GOES OFF: Joe Snaps at Reporters for Asking Questions About Hunter Biden

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.22.19

Former Vice President Joe Biden snapped at journalists on the campaign trail in recent days, with reporters increasingly asking questions over his son Hunter’s overseas business deals -particularly in regards to the Ukraine.

“I wonder whether you have a comment on this report on a court filing out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again,” asked Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy.

“No. That’s a private matter, I have no comment. But only you would ask that. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy,” fired-back Biden.

“How many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealing,” asked another reporter.

“Here’s what I know. I know Trump deserves to be investigated, he’s violating every basic norm of a president!” Biden deflected.

Watch Biden snap at reporters above.