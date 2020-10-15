https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-ted-cruz-says-senate-will-vote-to-subpoena-twitter-ceo-will-testify-next-friday/
BIDEN GOES OFF: Joe Snaps at Reporters for Asking Questions About Hunter Biden
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.22.19
Former Vice President Joe Biden snapped at journalists on the campaign trail in recent days, with reporters increasingly asking questions over his son Hunter’s overseas business deals -particularly in regards to the Ukraine.
“I wonder whether you have a comment on this report on a court filing out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again,” asked Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy.
“No. That’s a private matter, I have no comment. But only you would ask that. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy,” fired-back Biden.
“How many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealing,” asked another reporter.
“Here’s what I know. I know Trump deserves to be investigated, he’s violating every basic norm of a president!” Biden deflected.
Watch Biden snap at reporters above.
BLOCKING for BIDEN? Twitter Locks-Out Trump Campaign Account for Posting About Hunter Biden
posted by Hannity Staff – 1 hour ago
Social media giant Twitter locked-out an official Trump campaign account Wednesday after publishing a video featuring Hunter Biden; forcing many to question the company’s role in the 2020 general election.
“Your account has been locked,” the standard Twitter message read. “What happened? We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against posting private information.”
The lock-out comes less than 3 weeks before Election Day.
“You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission,” the post reads.
Twitter has suspended @TeamTrump for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the @nypost article.
19 days out from the election. pic.twitter.com/Z9FFzridyr
— Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 15, 2020
Read the full report at Fox News.