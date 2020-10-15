https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-sen-ted-cruz-announces-judiciary-committee-will-subpoena-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-testify-second-day-twitter-blocking-ny-post-hunter-biden-reports/

Jack Dorsey

Senator Ted Cruz announced on Thursday morning that he and his colleagues in the Senate Judiciary Committee will subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over the suppression of a report about Hunter Biden.

Senator Cruz made the announcement today in an interview on Capitol Hill.

Senator Ted Cruz: “In the last two days we have seen a remarkable development, we have seen Big Tech, @Twitter, and @Facebook actively interfering in this election in a way that has no precedent in the history of our country.” pic.twitter.com/k6lMnunmPm — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 15, 2020

This comes after Twitter censored the SECOND New York Post report on Hunter Biden’s illicit and likely illegal activities!

Unbelievable. Yesterday, @twitter blocks links to @nypost story alleging Joe Biden corruption on China. TODAY, blocking links to ANOTHER NYPost story alleging Hunter Biden sold access to communist China for millions. I just tried to share that story. Here’s Twitter’s response 👇 pic.twitter.com/NZpw4gmcb2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 15, 2020

