Jack Dorsey

Senator Ted Cruz announced on Thursday morning that he and his colleagues in the Senate Judiciary Committee will subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over the suppression of a report about Hunter Biden.

Senator Cruz made the announcement today in an interview on Capitol Hill.

This comes after Twitter censored the SECOND New York Post report on Hunter Biden’s illicit and likely illegal activities!

