Top Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee announced Thursday morning that they will be issuing a subpoena to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over the social media platform’s censorship of news reports that allege corruption by the family of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“In the last two days, we have seen a remarkable development,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said. “We have seen big tech, we’ve seen Twitter and Facebook actively interfering in this election in a way that has no precedent in the history of our country. Yesterday, the New York Post broke a story alleging serious corruption of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden concerning Ukraine. The allegations in the New York Post story, if true, indicate that Vice President Biden lied when he said that he had never discussed his son’s business dealings.”

“That story, once the New York Post broke it, was blocked by Twitter and Facebook,” Cruz continued. “Anyone who attempted to share was prevented from sharing it on Twitter and Facebook. The New York Post itself, when it attempted to put out its story, was blocked on Twitter and Facebook. The New York Post has the fourth-largest circulation of any newspaper in this country.”

“Never before have we seen active censorship of a major press publication with serious allegations of corruption of one of the two candidates for president. That was last night,” Cruz continued. “This morning the story escalated and got even worse. The New York Post broke a second story of a series of emails that indicate yet more corruption; in this instance, the Biden family receiving millions of dollars from communist China government officials.”

