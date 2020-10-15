https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/bruce-springsteen-says-hell-be-next-plane-australia-if-trump-wins-reelection?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Boss may soon quit.

Bruce Springsteen, 71, says he might just move to Australia if President Trump wins reelection on Nov. 3.

The rocker known as The Boss spoke this week with Australian press via a virtual chat, where he was asked whether he’d ever consider a move to Australia.

“I would consider that,” he said, according to The Daily Mail.

“I love Australia,” he said. “Every time, we have nothing but good times down there. It’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it’s close to our hearts.”

But the music star said it would be Trump who will decide his fate.

“If Trump is reelected — which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose — if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane,” Springsteen said.

In 2018, Springsteen wasn’t optimistic about a Biden win — or a even a Democratic victory, saying in an an interview that “Democrats don’t have an obvious, effective presidential candidate.”

He said in an Esquire profile in November 2018 that Trump “has no interest in uniting the country. … Actually, he has an interest in doing the opposite and dividing us, which he does on an almost daily basis.”

Springsteen’s vow came a day after rock star Tommy Lee said if Trump wins reelection, “I’m out of here.”

The Motley Crue drummer says he finds America “embarrassing” and thinks Europeans are mocking us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

