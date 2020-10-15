https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/15/c-span-suspends-steve-scully-for-lying-about-hacking-claim-as-blue-check-journo-defenses-quickly-age-horribly/

This was supposed to be the day that C-SPAN journo Steve Scully served as the moderator for the second presidential debate… until the wheels fell off. The Biden campaign demanded a “virtual” debate, and Trump declined. During that time, Scully was spotted apparently coordinating with Anthony Scaramucci in a brief tweet exchange before it was deleted within a few hours. At that point Scully claimed that his account had been hacked, and C-SPAN and the Commission on Presidential Debates said there would be an investigation to find the culprit.

As it turns out, the culprit is… Steve Scully:

APNEWSALERT: NEW YORK (AP) — C-SPAN suspends political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admits he lied about his Twitter feed being hacked — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 15, 2020

BREAKING: C-SPAN suspends political editor indefinitely after he admitted to lying about his Twitter account being hacked. Steve Scully claimed to have been hacked after an exchange on the social media platform with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci. https://t.co/ULwcTKcp1F — The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2020

No wonder the Debate Commission didn’t want to answer their phone and field requests for updates on how the investigation was going!

And… this was the guy who was supposed to be our 2nd debate moderator. Biased, dishonest, & pathetic https://t.co/4moFlfiRkE — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) October 15, 2020

“My Twitter was hacked!” was as believable as Jussie Smollett — Trevor 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) October 15, 2020

If Scully only got suspended you can’t help but wonder what it would take to get fired by a media outlet (saying something positive about Trump might do it).

Trump is now vindicated for skipping this debate. At least that’s how I read it. — Josh Jacks (@Photo_Jacks) October 15, 2020

For those of you who think the debate was canceled due to coronavirus: https://t.co/XnVEg7fycZ — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 15, 2020

No one believed he had been hacked, anyway. https://t.co/Zt7Hk7AXg2 — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@RagnarsMate) October 15, 2020

There were plenty of people in the media who certainly wanted everybody to believe Scully had been hacked. Media firefighters rushed to Scully’s defense after doubts were raised about his hacking claim:

The idea that Steve Scully is some sort of sleeper NeverTrump partisan hack is among the most absurd campaign meta stories and there are a number of people pushing it who absolutely know better. — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 9, 2020

As anyone who watches @cspan knows, @SteveScully is a fine and fair journalist. One of the very best. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) October 9, 2020

Agree. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 9, 2020

Beyond ridiculous! Steve Scully is eminently fair. Anybody who watches CSPAN knows that. Trump obviously doesn’t spend time there–not enough bile for his tastes. https://t.co/X4leLCl5KK — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 9, 2020

Day after day my friend Steve Scully sits on C-SPAN & listens to every single opinion in America. I’ve told him often ‘I don’t know how you do it.’ Pretty amazing a random tweet goes out & the right-wing immediately – as if coordinated – goes after him. That’s all Trump has left. — Jim Heath (@JimHeathTV) October 9, 2020

FACT — if Steve Scully says he didn’t send it you can take it to the bank. Period. Anyone who questions him or makes accusations is a damn liar. https://t.co/W8Ri1TyWWz — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 9, 2020

Only Trump & Company can fold @cspan‘s @SteveScully into one of their “out to get the president” conspiracy theories. https://t.co/waN5mEq6kS — Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) October 9, 2020

Come on, everyone knows that @SteveScully is the calmest, most decent and least partisan person in Washington, DC. https://t.co/cDhx5C21RZ — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 9, 2020

Earlier tonight Trump called Scully (who is supposed to moderate next week’s debate) a “Never Trumper” https://t.co/VDAWOERQWI — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 9, 2020

Gee, where would anybody ever get that idea?

How mad are you right now that C-SPAN just suspended former Biden intern Steve Scully after determining that he lied about being hacked to cover up the fact that he was secretly colluding with Trump-hater Anthony Scaramucci about how to go after Trump? https://t.co/oIvyNzt0ev — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 15, 2020

Remember everyone vouching for Steve Scully’s integrity? What was that all about? — Keep Brodigan Great (@brodigan) October 15, 2020

Good times.

By the way, Anthony Scaramucci responded this way to Scully’s suspension:

Brutal outcome for a silly non political tweet. Nothing objectionable. Cancel culture going too far. https://t.co/ymPKOGJemi — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 15, 2020

If it was a “silly non-political tweet” then why the need to delete it and lie about getting hacked?

