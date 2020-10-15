https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-c-span-suspends-political-editor-indefinitely-after-admitting-he-lied-about-his-twitter-being-hacked

C-SPAN announced it would be suspending political editor Steve Scully “indefinitely” after confessing that he had lied about his Twitter being hacked into.

Scully, who was set to moderate the since-cancelled presidential debate on Thursday, said his account has “hacked” after a tweet from his account claimed that he had reached out to Anthony Scaramucci for advice about confronting President Trump.

Scaramucci responded to the tweet, saying: “Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down.”

Scully’s tweet appeared as though he had intended to direct message Scaramucci.

“For several weeks, I was subjected to relentless criticism on social media and in conservative news outlets regarding my role as moderator for the second presidential debate, including attacks aimed directly at my family,” said Scully in a statement. “This culminated on Thursday, October 8 when I heard President Trump go on national television twice and falsely attack me by name. Out of frustration, I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci. The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.”

Apology letter from Steve Scully

“These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible. I apologize,” the statement reads.

Scully said that his actions disappointed colleagues, as he is now [asking for their forgiveness as he tries “to move forward in a moment of reflection and disappointment” in himself.

Scully has been C-SPAN’s leader in presidential coverage since 1992.

C-SPAN told AP that they believe Scully will be able to return to the network after “some distance from this episode.”

Trump proven ‘right again’

President Donald Trump did not buy Scully’s initial excuse.

“Steve Scully, the Never Trumper next debate moderator, got caught cold. Pulled out the old, ‘I’ve been hacked’, line. That never works. His bosses are furious at him and he’s lost all credibility!” tweeted the president on October 9.

.@SteveScully, the Never Trumper next debate moderator, got caught cold. Pulled out the old, “I’ve been hacked”, line. That never works. His bosses are furious at him as he’s lost all credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

Upon hearing news that Scully had not been hacked, President Trump boasted on Twitter: “I was right again!”

“Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended from @cspan indefinitely. The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the “Commission”. Did I show good instincts in being the first to know?”

I was right again! Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended from @cspan indefinitely. The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the “Commission”. Did I show good instincts in being the first to know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

