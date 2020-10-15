https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/calif-gov-might-headed-toward-whitmer-ing-court/

(RED STATE) – The coronavirus pandemic has given governors across the fruited plain the opportunity to embrace their inner dictator, and few have done it as well as California’s Gavin Newsom. (Do I need to indicate his party affiliation anymore at this point?) The man has issued hundreds of wide-ranging Executive Orders – some of them not applicable to his winery – and sent a billion dollars to China for masks (many of which ended up not passing NIOSH inspection), just for starters.

Numerous lawsuits have been filed challenging his authority, and one is actually going to trial on October 21 after the Court denied Newsom’s Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings earlier this week. Filed by two Assemblymembers, Kevin Kiley and James Gallagher, the lawsuit challenges Newsom’s authority to issue an Executive Order amending sections of the California Elections Code for the upcoming general election.

Kiley and Gallagher won a temporary restraining order against Newsom, which an appellate court later rescinded. After filing “hundreds of pages” in briefings, according to Kiley, the parties were in court on October 7 to argue mutual dispositive motions.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

