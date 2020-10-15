https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stephanie-ruhle-msnbc-jp-morgan-chase-promo/2020/10/15/id/992105

Stephanie Ruhle, MSNBC anchor and senior business correspondent for NBC News, recently appeared in a promotional video for JPMorgan Chase that will no longer run, The Hill reports.

Ruhle, who hosts “MSNBC Live” on weekday mornings and frequently appears on NBC’s “Today” show, joined ESPN host Jay Williams in a six-minute video promoting Chase, one of the banks that she routinely reports on as an anchor and correspondent.

Chase announced the video last month, prompting questions about a conflict of interest for Ruhle. The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi tweeted: “MSNBC anchor/host Ruhle promotes bank in ad campaign. Unusual for journalist.”

A spokesperson for MSNBC told The Hill that Ruhle was participating in a standard interview and that the “issue” was “the way Chase promoted and framed it across social media.”

“As is a common practice for journalists, Stephanie participated in an interview as a subject matter expert,” the spokesperson said. “The issue was not the interview, but the way Chase promoted and framed it across social media. Chase has since recognized and corrected their mistake.”

A source with NBC told The Hill that Chase will no longer use Ruhle, and JPMorgan Chase Corporate Communications’ Trish Wexler noted that Ruhle “was not paid for this financial literacy content” and said “it was our mistake to promote it, and we’re sorry.”

