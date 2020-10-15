https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chris-christie-white-house-amy-coney-barrett/2020/10/15/id/992230

Chris Christie said Thursday he was ”wrong” not to wear a mask at an event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and during debate preparations with President Donald Trump.

In an statement to The New York Times, the former GOP governor of New Jersey said he thought he was in a ”safe zone” at the White House.

”I believed when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that I and many others underwent every day,” Christie said. ”I was wrong. I was wrong not to wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the president and the rest of the team.

”I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others,” he said, the Times reported.

According to the Times, Christie also revealed he’d spent days in the intensive care unit of the Morristown Medical Center after checking in Oct. 3 on the advice of his doctor. Christie was at high risk for negative effects of the coronavirus because of his weight and because he is an asthmatic.

He was treated with a combination of blood thinners, the Ebola drug remdesivir, and an experimental antibody cocktail produced by Eli Lilly — for which a drug trial was recently paused over safety concerns, the Times reported.

He said that he still suffers from some fatigue, the Times reported.

”I don’t know who infected me and I don’t know how frequently [President Donald Trump] was tested,” Christie said in an interview with the Times.

”I was put in the third row, and what they told us was that everybody in the first three rows had been tested that day and tested negative,” he said of the Barrett event in the Rose Garden on Sept. 26. ”I shouldn’t have relied on that.”

