The Club for Growth is dropping $1 million in the tiny Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, media market to air a television advertisement claiming that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is soft on China.

The free market advocacy group is attempting to boost support for President Trump in the key battleground state. Trump won Pennsylvania narrowly four years ago but trails Biden there this time around with just three weeks to go until Election Day. With Trump atop the Republican Party, Luzerne County, where Wilkes-Barre is located, has leaned GOP. But the Club for Growth is moving to help the president grow his numbers there to counteract anticipated heavy losses in Democratic-trending suburbs.

Wilkes-Barre is the 60th largest media market in the country. The Hill was first to report on the Club for Growth’s ad.

“Under Biden’s leadership, northeast Pennsylvania lost nearly 20,000 jobs, sold us out to China where Biden’s family made billion-dollar deals, sold out to [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi, too,” the spot’s voice-over says, referring to the Democratic nominee’s tenure as vice president. “His plan costs families $4,500 per year on average — trillions to finance [Pelosi’s] wishlist.”

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania by an average of 7 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average. The president and his allies are planning to blitz the state as the Nov. 3 elections approach in a bid to turn things around. On Tuesday, Trump held one of his first rallies since recovering from a bout of the coronavirus in Cambria County, Pennsylvania — deep-red territory where he won with 66% of the vote in 2016.

Biden also is aggressively targeting Pennsylvania with a strategy that seeks to reduce Trump’s margin of victory in red counties.