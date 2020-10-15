https://noqreport.com/2020/10/15/cnn-political-analyst-joe-lockhart-still-doesnt-believe-steve-scully-lied-about-twitter-hack/

CNN Political Analyst Joe Lockhart loves Twitter. He Tweets as much as anyone at his “news” network and often uses his platform to lambaste President Trump and GOP lawmakers. When disgraced debate moderator Steve Scully swore that his Twitter account had been hacked last week before Tweeting a disparaging remark against President Trump, Lockhart claimed we could “take it to the bank.”

Unfortunately for Lockhart, the bank seems to be empty now that Scully has admitted he lied. One America News’ Jack Posobiec resurfaced Lockhart’s original reaction in a Tweet that hasn’t aged well at all.

There is zero chance Lockhart is not aware that Scully lied. Again, he spends more time on Twitter than a teen girl spends on TikTok. But he has been conspicuously silent, something he never does. He has an opinion about pretty much everything and has Tweeted specifically about Scully several times over the last week. The fact that he has not retracted these Tweets or acknowledged that he was wrong tells us he does not believe reports that Scully lied.

Is he in denial? Is he simply ashamed? Or is he a standard CNN talking head who is obligated to keep the narrative as anti-Trump as possible even if that means intellectual dishonesty and sticking his head in the sand? I’ll go with option three.

CNN has been pushing their anti-Trump narrative since the moment he secured the Republican nomination for president in 2016. They have invested tens of millions of dollars and tens of thousands of man-hours painting the President in as negative of a light as possible. It behooves them to bury anything that vindicates President Trump, and this falls under that category. If Lockhart hasn’t responded to the Scully news yet, he’s never going to because CNN will not allow it.

Then again, maybe he still believes Scully’s original stance and sees the sudden shift as part of the vast right-wing conspiracy.

It’s no longer applicable to categorize CNN or any of their political analysts as “journalists.” They are partisan hacks worshiping at the Democrats’ altar, and as Jack Posobiec noted in response to Joe Lockhart, the Cathedral is cracking.

