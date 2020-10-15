https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/15/cnns-brian-stelter-says-steve-scullys-admission-is-a-wtf-moment-that-has-sullied-the-news-medias-sterling-reputation/

This afternoon we told you that C-SPAN has announced Steve Scully, who was scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate, has been suspended indefinitely after he admitted the “hacking” claim was bogus.

CNN’s Brian Stelter says that news has done some damage to his industry:

The news media’s reputation is just now being damaged? That’s some kind of self-unaware hilarity!

LOL. Yeah, just a little.

“Journalists” are at least pretending to be surprised.

Hey, at least the story is getting some mention… finally:

