This afternoon we told you that C-SPAN has announced Steve Scully, who was scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate, has been suspended indefinitely after he admitted the “hacking” claim was bogus.

CNN’s Brian Stelter says that news has done some damage to his industry:

A true WTF, what-was-he-thinking moment… causing real damage to the national news media’s reputation https://t.co/fVorJwZtnr — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 15, 2020

The news media’s reputation is just now being damaged? That’s some kind of self-unaware hilarity!

It seems you may be unfamiliar with the national news media’s reputation… https://t.co/aR2k9OCL2c — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 15, 2020

LOL. Yeah, just a little.

Sorry, that already happened when you came on the scene. — HoosierEm (@HoosierEm) October 15, 2020

You really think the media *has* a “reputation” left Brian? https://t.co/SLmlwnQ13z — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) October 15, 2020

Y’all have been bitching about being called “fake news” for the last 5 years, and now you think there’s a reputation to uphold? Are you on drugs, son? https://t.co/fzBLDbM6v0 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 15, 2020

The most surprised: journalists. The least surprised: non-journalists. https://t.co/07BvgNkbma — Sam Valley (@SamValley) October 15, 2020

“Journalists” are at least pretending to be surprised.

You’re actually tweeting a story detrimental to the Democrats? STELTER HAS BEEN HACKED!!! https://t.co/07BvgNkbma — Sam Valley (@SamValley) October 15, 2020

The national news media reputation….😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 🎃 (@WEdwarda) October 15, 2020

Hey, at least the story is getting some mention… finally:

A little late to the party aren’t we Brian? After imposing a blackout on this story for a week, you jump onto the bandwagon after the parade is over, and lecture everyone about what a big deal it is? Where were you for the past week? https://t.co/mA9oSgKihN — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) October 15, 2020

Hi, Brian. Nice of you to finally getting around to mentioning the entire story at all.https://t.co/r7lGTaJsjM https://t.co/JeWd0jtGYy — RBe (@RBPundit) October 15, 2020

