(LACORTE NEWS) – Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts is offering a course where students will be able to study white supremacy in the time that President Trump is in the Oval Office.

The course, titled “White Supremacy in the Age of Trump,” aims to answer the questions: “[I]s White Supremacy a permanent feature of race in contemporary U.S. society?” and “[H]ow does one appropriately respond to its ideology and political power in the Age of Trump?”

The goal of the course is “to develop the capacity to understand the range of possible responses to white supremacy, both its legal and extralegal forms.”

