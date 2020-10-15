https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/comms-director-and-traveling-staff-member-for-kamala-harris-test-positive-for-covid-19/

The comms director and a traveling staff member for Sen. Kamala Harris have tested positive for Covid-19:

JUST IN: Senator Harris campaign staffer tests positive for #COVID: The communications director to Senator Harris and a non-staff flight crew member have tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign announced in a press release this morning. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) October 15, 2020

A statement released by the Biden campaign says Sen. Harris “was not in close contact with either individual” but her travel “is canceled through Sunday” as a precaution:

The release says that Senator Harris herself was not in close contact with either individual, but “out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution” Harris’s travel is canceled through Sunday. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) October 15, 2020

This means her trip to the battleground state of North Carolina is off today:

Kamala Harris says on @maddow that her travel schedule in the next few days includes North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. She’ll be in Asheville and Charlotte tomorrow – her second trip to NC since she started traveling. — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) October 15, 2020

Full statement here:

Full statement from Biden campaign manager @jomalleydillon on the positive covid tests within Kamala Harris’ traveling party. pic.twitter.com/vspBspxU5N — Matt Viser (@mviser) October 15, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

