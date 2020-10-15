https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/comms-director-and-traveling-staff-member-for-kamala-harris-test-positive-for-covid-19/

The comms director and a traveling staff member for Sen. Kamala Harris have tested positive for Covid-19:

A statement released by the Biden campaign says Sen. Harris “was not in close contact with either individual” but her travel “is canceled through Sunday” as a precaution:

This means her trip to the battleground state of North Carolina is off today:

Full statement here:

