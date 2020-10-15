https://freebeacon.com/culture/blm-cofounder-to-produce-warner-bros-childrens-content/

A Black Lives Matter cofounder who trained as an activist under domestic terrorist Eric Mann has signed a contract with Warner Bros. Television group to produce children’s programming and other content.

Activist Patrisse Cullors will produce a variety of Warner Bros. broadcasting, cable, and digital content, including kids’ shows, in an effort to “amplify” the Black Lives Matter movement, Variety reported Thursday. Cullors has called for abolishing the police and mandating reparations to black Americans. She once tweeted that she’s “into” reparations because they would “break the back of America.”

Cullors is backed by 3 Arts Entertainment, a talent agency owned by Lionsgate, a company founded by longtime Clinton Foundation donor Frank Giustra. She’s also backed by Creative Artists Agency, a talent organization that covered up eight allegations of sexual harassment against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

This summer, a video resurfaced of a 2015 interview with Cullors. In it, she described herself and fellow Black Lives Matter cofounder Alicia Garza as “trained Marxists.”

Cullors joined Eric Mann’s Labor/Community Strategy Group after graduating high school. The group, which is associated with the Black Panther Party and other radical organizations, trained activists in the labor rights and civil rights movement.

Mann is known for leading Students for a Democratic Society and Weather Underground. The FBI labeled Weather Underground a domestic terrorist organization for its bombing of federal buildings, including the U.S. State Department, the Pentagon, and the Capitol.

Cullors referred to Mann as her “mentor” in a 2018 Democracy Now! interview. Her hiring at Warner Bros. follows this summer’s anti-police and racial justice protests, which were largely led by Black Lives Matter and affiliated activists.

